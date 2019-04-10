Around the NFL

Patriots sign TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins to 1-year deal

Published: Apr 10, 2019 at 07:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New England Patriots added a veteran tight end to their depth chart.

The Pats signed Austin Seferian-Jenkins to a one-year, vet-minimum contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. The team later confirmed the signing. ASJ picked New England over the Seattle Seahawks, per Rapoport. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Seferian-Jenkins received a $50,000 signing bonus with another $40,000 in bonuses available.

ESPN first reported the signing.

After Rob Gronkowski's retirement this offseason and the release of Dwayne Allen, the Patriots TE room is a mishmash with minimal receiving experience. Seferian-Jenkins joins Jacob Hollister, Stephen Anderson, Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo at the position. The incumbent quartet has a combined 71 career catches entering 2019.

ASJ was considered an athletic freak and potential big-play threat early in his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but persistent injuries derailed his career. When healthy, he still provides a solid receiving target, generating 367 yards and three TDs on 50 receptions for the New York Jets in 2017.

Last year, injuries once again bumped Seferian-Jenkins off stride. He participated in just five games for the Jacksonville Jaguars, generating 11 receptions for 90 yards and one score.

Currently owning 12 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, the addition of ASJ won't stop Bill Belichick from adding another tight end weapon later this month.

Here are other transactions we're monitoring Wednesday:

  1. The Raiders announced they have re-signed running back Jalen Richard, who set career highs in receptions (68) and receiving yards (607) in 2018. His 68 catches tied for the team lead and tied Marcus Allen for the fourth-most receptions by a running back in franchise history. Richard also ran for 259 yards on 55 carries last year.
