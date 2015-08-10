Around the NFL

Patriots sign Ryan Lindley after cutting Matt Flynn

Published: Aug 10, 2015 at 04:22 AM

Matt Flynn reportedly is back on the market, and the New England Patriots will have a new insurance policy for Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Patriots released the former long-time Green Bay Packer, the team announced. Flynn has pinballed around the NFL since leaving the cozy confines of Lambeau Field.

The club also signed former Arizona Cardinals starter Ryan Lindley to a one-year contract. NFL Media's Rand Getlin reports, via a source familiar with the contract, that it's a one-year deal. 

Flynn was on the Patriots' non-football injury list and never practiced during training camp.

New England was the latest stop on a tour that led him from potential starter with the Seattle Seahawks, to backup duties with the Oakland Raiders, Buffalo Bills and a second quick stop in Green Bay.

The 30-year-old quarterback has a career completion percentage above 60 and more than 2,500 career passing yards. He shouldn't have trouble finding a roster spot as teams try to solidify their depth at a crucial position.

One has to believe the Cleveland Browns and/or the Bills might be in play, as well as some system fit teams like the New York Giants or Kansas City Chiefs. This all depends on whether or not Flynn is healthy, though. He has struggled with elbow tendinitis in the past.

In the meantime, the Patriots will pour all of their resources into getting Lindley up to speed. He'll have plenty of adjustments to make coming from a Bruce Arians offense and won't have much time. Assuming Brady's four-game suspension is upheld in court, Lindley would be the only stopgap during a crucial stretch to begin the Patriots' season.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast covers the latest on Aldon Smith's release and breaks down the training camp stories flying under the radar.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) not traveling with team, won't play vs. Patriots

Rob Gronkowski's New England homecoming won't happen on Sunday as the Buccaneers TE is being held out versus the Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Patriots place RB James White (hip) on injured reserve

New England Patriots running back James White could miss the remainder of the season with a hip injury sustained in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints.
news

Packers' Za'Darius Smith undergoes back surgery, expected to remain out for extended period of time 

Packers' standout pass rusher Za'Darius Smith is expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time after undergoing back surgery this week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Rob Gronkowski (ribs) doubtful for Buccaneers-Patriots

Rob Gronkowski﻿'s rib injury could keep him out of action in Week 4. The Buccaneers listed Gronkowski as doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Patriots on the team's Friday injury report.
news

Bears' starting QB vs. Lions will be game-time decision; Andy Dalton (knee) listed as questionable

Chicago coach Matt Nagy continues to put off his starting quarterback decision for Sunday's home game against the Lions. Andy Dalton is officially listed as questionable for Sunday after being limited in practice all week.
news

Titans rule out WRs A.J. Brown, Julio Jones vs. Jets

Ryan Tannehill will have to look down the depth chart for targets this weekend. Titans receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown are out for Sunday's contest against the New York Jets.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) questionable to play vs. Browns 

Dalvin Cook participated in practices on a limited basis this week while dealing with the ankle injury that knocked him out of the Vikings' Week 3 win over the Seahawks.
news

Richard Sherman will be active for Buccaneers' Sunday night game vs. Patriots

Richard Sherman hasn't been a Buccaneer for a full week, but he might make his debut Sunday night. Coach Bruce Arians told reporters Friday that Sherman will be active for Tampa Bay's Week 4 showdown with the Patriots. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 1

Washington wideout Curtis Samuel will make his long-awaited debut with the team on Sunday, coach Ron Rivera announced. 
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (back) returns to practice, questionable to play vs. Broncos

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was back at practice on Friday after missing sessions earlier this week while dealing with a back issue. He is officially questionable to play this weekend in Denver.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley doesn't 'want to make any excuses' about his play

﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ isn't happy with how he's performed coming back from an ACL tear. The Giants running back has generated just 134 yards and one TD in three games.
news

Steelers OC Matt Canada: 'We're gonna stick with what we're doing'

First-year Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada isn't off to a great start, but he says Pittsburgh's struggling offense won't reinvent the wheel in order to get on track.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW