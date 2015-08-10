Patriots sign Ryan Lindley after cutting Matt Flynn

Matt Flynn reportedly is back on the market, and the New England Patriots will have a new insurance policy for Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo.
The Patriots released the former long-time Green Bay Packer, the team announced. Flynn has pinballed around the NFL since leaving the cozy confines of Lambeau Field.
The club also signed former Arizona Cardinals starter Ryan Lindley to a one-year contract. NFL Media's Rand Getlin reports, via a source familiar with the contract, that it's a one-year deal.
New England was the latest stop on a tour that led him from potential starter with the Seattle Seahawks, to backup duties with the Oakland Raiders, Buffalo Bills and a second quick stop in Green Bay.
The 30-year-old quarterback has a career completion percentage above 60 and more than 2,500 career passing yards. He shouldn't have trouble finding a roster spot as teams try to solidify their depth at a crucial position.
One has to believe the Cleveland Browns and/or the Bills might be in play, as well as some system fit teams like the New York Giants or Kansas City Chiefs. This all depends on whether or not Flynn is healthy, though. He has struggled with elbow tendinitis in the past.
In the meantime, the Patriots will pour all of their resources into getting Lindley up to speed. He'll have plenty of adjustments to make coming from a Bruce Arians offense and won't have much time. Assuming Brady's four-game suspension is upheld in court, Lindley would be the only stopgap during a crucial stretch to begin the Patriots' season.