Patriots sign RB Dion Lewis to a 2-year extension

Dion Lewis has taken off in his first season with the New England Patriots. Bill Belichick ensured the shifty back will be around for several more years.
The Patriots signed Lewis to a contract extension through the 2017 season, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source who has seen the deal.
The extension is worth potentially $5 million. The contract calls for a $2.6 million base, with nearly $2 million more in incentive potential. Lewis also received a $600,000 signing bonus.
ESPN first reported the news.
Lewis signed a futures contract last year after missing the past two seasons. He suffered a fractured fibula in August of 2013, wiping out one season. Lewis was then cut by several teams in 2014 and sat out all year.
As usual, where others saw charcoal, Belichick found a diamond.
Through the first three games, the elusive Lewis has been unguardable in the Patriots' spread attack. His mismatches with linebackers have given the Pats an upgrade on Shane Vereen's skillset from the past few seasons -- Lewis is on pace for 950 receiving yards, which would double Vereen's career-high.
Around The NFL's Chris Wesseling named Lewis a quarter-mark All-Pro at the satellite back position this week. The honor likely spurred Belichick to reward his back with a new contract.
After seeing his NFL career nearly end, Lewis has now found a home that fits him perfectly and now he has some security with a new deal. And the Patriots lock up another playmaker for cheap -- Vereen signed a three-year, $12.35 million deal with $5 million guaranteed this offseason.