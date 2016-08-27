Around the NFL

Patriots sign Jonathan Freeny to 2-year extension

Published: Aug 27, 2016 at 06:11 AM

While star Jamie Collins is awaiting a new deal, the Patriots just tacked on a few more years to his backup's contract.

New England dished out a two-year contract extension to Jonathan Freeny, a source informed of the deal told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. The linebacker is now under contract through 2018.

Freeny joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers in 2011, and spent his first four seasons in Miami. The veteran will be entering his second campaign with the Patriots.

He started seven games for the Patriots last season, and racked up a career-high 50 tackles. Freeny also played a key role for New England's special teams unit.

"Jonathan's a very dependable player," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said in a Saturday media conference. "He's able to do a lot of different roles for us. He can play inside and outside, on the line of scrimmage and off the ball, defensively. He's been a very valuable player for us in the kicking game, obviously with some size. So a four-phase, special teams player... Everyone in the organization looks up to him."

