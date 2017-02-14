Patriots sign Glenn Gronkowski to futures contract

When it comes to Gronks, we can all agree: The more the merrier. The New England Patriots sure think so.
The Super Bowl champions signed fullback Glenn Gronkowski to a futures contract on Tuesday. Gronkowski is of course the younger brother of Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.
This isn't the first time that New England has brought the younger Gronk in house. The Pats signed the fullback to the practice squad in October before releasing and re-signing him three more times throughout the season. Gronkowski finished 2016 on New England's practice squad after playing one game in Buffalo earlier in the year.
New England employed one fullback, James Develin, on the active roster in 2016, but he will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, giving Gronkowski a legitimate chance to earn a roster spot and line up alongside his big brother.