Patriots sign first round pick DB Brandon Meriweather

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -The New England Patriots signed their top draft pick, defensive back Brandon Meriweather, on Saturday.
Meriweather, the 24th overall pick, had 91 tackles for the University of Miami last season, his senior year. His best statistical season came the year before, when he had 115 tackles. The 5-foot-11, 200 pound Meriweather finished his college career with seven interceptions and 25 passes defensed.
Meriweather, 23, was New England's only unsigned draft choice. His signing comes as cornerback Asante Samuel's holdout continued into the second day of training camp.
Samuel is holding out for a multiyear agreement after rejecting a one-year, $7.79 million contract.