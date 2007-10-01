Patriots sign Eckel, release Mays

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots signed fullback Kyle Eckel to the active roster and released linebacker Corey Mays on Monday.
The 25-year-old Eckel was signed to the Patriots practice squad on Sept. 3. The 5-foot-11, 237-pound fullback from Navy was released by the Miami Dolphins in September after spending the past two seasons on the exempt list.
Mays was in his second NFL season after signing with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent last year. The 6-foot-1, 245-pound linebacker played in eight regular-season games and three playoff games after spending the first half of the season on the practice squad.
