Patriots sign defensive end Warren to five-year extension

Published: Aug 18, 2007 at 05:23 AM

Even close to the regular season, the New England Patriots are keeping up the pace they established in the off-season.

The Patriots signed standout defensive end Ty Warren to a five-year extension on Thursday worth over $36 million, including $17.5 million in guaranteed money.

Warren, the 13th overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, had two years remaining on his exisiting contract. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Warren started in all 15 games he played last season and has missed just one game during his career. He registered a career-high 7.5 sacks in 2006.

Warren is part of football's best young defensive line, also featuring Richard Seymour and nose tackle Vince Wilfork.

"I'm glad that both sides could agree," coach Bill Belichick said Friday night. "Obviously, both sides are happy with it, so it was executed."

