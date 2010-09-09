Patriots sign Brady to four-year, $72M extension through 2014

A sixth-round draft choice from Michigan in 2000, Brady inherited the starting job when Drew Bledsoe was injured in Week 3 of the 2001 season and led the Patriots to the first of their three Super Bowls in four years. After being named the NFL Most Valuable Player in 2007, when he threw for 4,806 yards and a record 50 touchdowns, Brady missed almost all of the '08 season after injuring his left knee in the opener.