Patriots shut out for first time ever at Gillette Stadium

Published: Oct 02, 2016 at 09:18 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

*The Buffalo Bills are alive and well after a 16-0 victory in Foxborough over the Patriots. Here's what we learned: *

  1. Don't pin this result entirely on the Patriots starting third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Buffalo's offense dictated play with three scoring drives over 10 plays to start the game. Buffalo's defensive front seven dominated New England, harassing Brissett when the team started passing in the second half. Rex Ryan has out-coached Bill Belichick and Bruce Arians in back-to-back weeks. The NFL is a strange and wonderful place.
  1. The change to Anthony Lynn at offensive coordinator yielded positive results again this week. The Bills focused on getting Tyrod Taylor (27 of 39, 246 yards with a TD) short throws outside of the pocket and the team protected him very well all day. New England's pass rush was absent. Taylor and LeSean McCoy forced missed tackles all day long.
  1. Rex is getting incredible performances from his defensive players. Jerry Hughes is one of the best pass rushers in football. Zach Brown has been everywhere the last few weeks, with 18 tackles, three for a loss, QB hits and a sack Sunday. Journeymen like Lorenzo Alexander are playing like quality starters. This was the first time the Patriots were shut out in the history of Gillette Stadium.
  1. The return of Tom Brady next week should help Rob Gronkowski get back in the mix. Gronk was quiet for a second straight week with one catch, while Martellus Bennett was New England's best player with five catches for 109 yards. It's incredible how well Bennett moves after the catch for his size.
  1. LeSean McCoy's numbers (108 yards from scrimmage on 25 touches) don't explain how great he looked for a second straight week. He picked up a lot of yards that weren't there and made normally sure-tackling players like Jamie Collins look bad.
  1. After a slow start, the Bills have to be thrilled with a 2-2 record and three winnable games on tap. The Patriots, meanwhile, can't complain about sole possession of first place at 3-1 with Brady returning next week.
