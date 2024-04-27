 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Patriots select Tennessee QB Joe Milton III with No. 193 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 27, 2024 at 05:03 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

One quarterback wasn't enough for the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft.

New England selected a second quarterback, spending a sixth-round pick (No. 193) on rocket-armed Tennessee signal-caller Joe Milton III on Saturday after taking UNC star Drake Maye at No. 3 overall two days earlier.

Milton's leading attribute is obviously his arm. He owns an absolute cannon, firing majestic, high-arcing passes all over collegiate fields during his time with the Volunteers, but didn't quite enjoy the return most expected from a quarterback operating in the same offense that saw Hendon Hooker throw for 3,135 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2022.

Still, Milton completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 2,813 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2023, including a stellar first-half performance in which Milton tossed two touchdowns to help the Volunteers take a 20-7 lead over Alabama in a late-October game before eventually falling to the Crimson Tide. Ultimately, Milton and the Volunteers finished 8-4, and Tennessee sent Milton off to the NFL with the hopes a team would fall for his big arm, which Milton happily showed off on the Lucas Oil Stadium field during the NFL Scouting Combine.

That team ended up being the Patriots, whose pick instantly inspired memories of Washington's 2012 draft, in which the club selected Robert Griffin III second overall, then chose Kirk Cousins with the 102nd pick in the same draft.

Milton may not see the same opportunity Cousins enjoyed in Washington back then. He'll join New England as a backup entrenched behind Maye, whom the Patriots selected after turning down trade offers, doubling down on their conviction in the North Carolina product.

Because quarterback remains the most important position in the sport, it never hurts to add a couple of young passers to the roster, especially when considering New England's inability to find a reliable solution following the departure of Tom Brady. With their choice of Milton, the Patriots aren't shying from this reality.

Related Content

news

Cardinals select Miami DB Jaden Davis with Pat Tillman honorary pick No. 226 of 2024 NFL Draft

With the No. 226 overall pick, the Cardinals selected Miami defensive back Jaden Davis. The 226th selection holds reverent significance in Arizona. It's the exact pick the Cards used in 1998 to select former defensive back Pat Tillman.
news

Chargers select USC WR Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, in Round 7 of 2024 NFL Draft

Brenden Rice is staying home. The Los Angeles Chargers selected the USC product and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice with the 225th-overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.
news

Vikings take Alabama's Will Reichard in Round 6 of 2024 NFL Draft to start run on kickers

The Minnesota Vikings finally took the first kicker off the board by spending the 203rd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Alabama's Will Reichard, kicking off a run at the position.
news

Jets trade veteran DE John Franklin-Myers to Broncos

The New York Jets are trading defensive end John Franklin-Myers to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
news

Jets trade up to select Florida State QB Jordan Travis in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft 

The New York Jets acquired a developmental quarterback in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Gang Green traded up to select Florida State signal-caller Jordan Travis with pick No. 171 on Saturday.
news

Eagles trade up to select Jeremiah Trotter Jr., son of franchise legend, in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles traded up to select Jeremiah Tortter Jr. with the No. 155 pick, the son of former Eagles third-round Pro Bowler Jeremiah Trotter Sr.
news

Saints select South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints stopped the streak of QB-less picks in the fifth round. The Saints selected South Carolina signal-caller Spencer Rattler No. 150 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.
news

Dolphins trade up to select Tennessee's Jaylen Wright, add to RB room in Round 4 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins have added another explosive running back for Mike McDaniel's offense. The Dolphins traded a 2025 third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles to select Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright with the No. 120 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Panthers select Texas TE Ja'Tavion Sanders to begin Round 4 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers selected Texas TE Ja'Tavion Sanders with the top selection in Round 4, pick 101 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Niners GM John Lynch 'didn't entertain any' trade offers for Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk on Friday

There were trade winds swirling around the San Francisco 49ers' wide receivers leading up to Day 1 of the draft and those kicked up more on Day 2, but after three rounds John Lynch says he didn't entertain any trades for Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk on Friday.
news

Colts' Chris Ballard lambasts reports on WR Adonai Mitchell's character: 'That's such (expletive)'

Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell's fall to the Indianapolis Colts was apparently caused by reports of character concerns, something general manager Chris Ballard not only shirked off but vehemently attacked in his Friday news conference with Indy's local media.