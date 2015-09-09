Patriots' secondary, Bills' playoff hopes head Week 1 questions

2) Will the league's longest postseason drought end? Damn straight it will. Back in January of 2000, as I stood on the Bills' sideline at Adelphia Coliseum in Nashville (that's what they called it back then) and watched the Music City Miracle unfold, I figured Buffalo's proud fans would be in for a long winter -- but that they'd eventually be granted the means to put that painful playoff loss behind them. Had any of us understood just how long eventually would be, the indelible defeat to the Titans would have been that much tougher to stomach. After 15 consecutive seasons of sitting out the postseason, the Bills are poised to get back in the ring and take another swing. Buffalo was already a good team in 2014, when it went 9-7 under Doug Marrone, and the Bills have gotten a lot better in the interim. Among the many key additions: new head coach Rex Ryan, who'll make an already formidable defense even better, and explosive running back LeSean McCoy, acquired in a celebrated trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. McCoy was hurt for most of the preseason, but when the real games begin, there won't be much suspense about who'll be the focal point of new offensive coordinator Greg Roman's attack. "I think we're more multiple in the running game than any team in the league, and it takes a lot of preparation to defend us," Ryan told me in August. "I think we're gonna get teams sending everything they've got down there to stop our run. If not, we will dehydrate our running back." If things play out the way I expect them to, Bills fans will quench a 16-year thirst come January.