Patriots, Seahawks involved in late-game skirmish

The final seconds of Sunday's Super Bowl turned ugly when a skirmish erupted between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.
Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin was ejected for a hit to the face of Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski as the fight spilled into the end zone.
"I was protecting a teammate," Irvin said, per 710 ESPN Radio. "Emotions flew. I saw somebody hit Mike Bennett so I went ahead, backed up my brother. I went about it wrong. Emotions were flying high, and I apologize, but if it happened again, I will protect my teammate. That's just how it is."
After a Tom Brady kneel with 20 seconds remaining in the contest, tempers flared on both sides, with the Seahawks appearing frustrated after losing a chance to take the lead on a Russell Wilson interception in the final minute.
Gronkowski was the most prominent Patriot involved, tossing aside one Seahawk with a shove to the head before getting hit by Irvin in the face and tackled by defensive lineman Michael Bennett.
UPDATE: Irvin took to twitter to apologize for his actions on Monday.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps Super Bowl XLIX, including Malcolm Butler's game-sealing interception, Tom Brady's legacy and more. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.