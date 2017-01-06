Patriots-Seahawks in Super Bowl LI? That's what my math says!

Last year, I developed a mathematical model (Model V1.0) based on numerous statistics to predict which two of the 12 playoff teams would advance to Super Bowl 50. Although the model was created last year -- using data from 2004 to 2011 -- to test its efficacy, I ignored the known results of Super Bowls 47 through 49 (yes, I'm using Arabic numerals here, for clarity's sake -- sorry, Romans) and generated "predictions" to compare against what actually occurred. The model perfectly generated the matchups in Super Bowl 48 (Seahawks vs. Broncos) and Super Bowl 49 (Patriots-Seahawks), but it missed on Super Bowl 47 -- producing a matchup between the Patriots and Falcons, not the Harbaugh Bowl between the Ravens and 49ers that actually occured. Still, two out of three ain't bad. Just ask Meat Loaf.