Patriots' Samuel expected to play Sunday against Jets

Published: Sep 08, 2007 at 11:48 AM

NFL Network's Adam Schefter is reporting that cornerback Asante Samuel is expected to play in the Patriots' season-opener against the Jets on Sunday.

Having missed all four preseason games because of a contract dispute, Samuel wasn't sure where he stood on New England's depth chart -- or whether he would even play Sunday.

"I guess we'll have to wait and see on Sunday," Samuel said Friday. "I'm just going out and practicing and working hard."

Samuel has been playing catch up since ending his contract stalemate on Aug. 28, a month and a day after the Patriots began training camp. Samuel had stayed away in protest after the Patriots designated him their franchise player and the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract.

Samuel worked out on his own during his holdout, but knows that isn't the same as going through training camp.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said it would be "totally unrealistic" to expect Samuel to have the same level of conditioning as his teammates.

To make room for Samuel on the roster, the Patriots cut veteran cornerback Tory James.

Samuel had a career-high 10 interceptions last season, tying Denver's Champ Bailey for the NFL lead. He also clinched last year's 37-16 playoff win against the Jets by intercepting Chad Pennington and returning the ball 36 yards for a touchdown to complete the scoring.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Broncos WR Travis Fulgham looking to rebound: 'My game is still here. I can take over a game if I want to'

Broncos wide receiver Travis Fulgham is fighting for a roster spot. Although his short-lived hot streak in 2020 may be fading into memory, the Denver pass-catcher is confident he can still take over a game.

news

Giants' backup QB Davis Webb: Daniel Jones is 'the smartest quarterback I've been around'

During Davis Webb's first stint with the Giants, he played backup to one of the great quarterbacks in Eli Manning. Now, Webb says he think the Giants' current QB Daniel Jones actually surpasses the two-time Super Bowl champion in some ways.

news

Browns signing RB D'Ernest Johnson to one-year deal worth up to $2.4 million

The Cleveland Browns and running back D'Ernest Johnson have agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth up to $2.4 million with more than $900,000 in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW