Patriots rule out A.J. Brown (ankle/knee), TreVeyon Henderson (illness) for Sunday vs. Dolphins
Not long after he returned from injured reserve, the New England Patriots will again be without wide receiver A.J. Brown on Sunday.
Brown has been downgraded to out for New England's game against the Miami Dolphins, the team announced Saturday.
The 29-year-old wideout missed four games previously with a high ankle sprain, and although the ankle ailment is still included on the injury report, the reason Brown missed the past two days of practices was due to a knee issue flaring up, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Brown received a questionable designation on Friday, but it was determined on Saturday that he'd be unable to go, meaning he'll have appeared in three of New England's first eight games after coming to Foxborough via offseason trade from the Philadelphia Eagles.
Running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) and offensive tackle Marcus Bryant, who practiced in full all week with an ankle injury, were also both ruled out.
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Brown's tenure in New England has not at all gotten off to the start so many had hoped for.
He's caught only three passes in each of his three games, bringing his tally nearing the midway point of the season to nine receptions for 101 yards. His speed and movement looked to still be somewhat affected by his high ankle sprain the past two weeks, as he's averaged 8.3 yards per reception since returning -- a far cry from his career average of 15.3 yards per catch.
With Romeo Doubs, New England's other big offseason acquisition at WR, on injured reserve, Drake Maye will need to turn to Demario Douglas, Efton Chism III and Kyle Williams. A heavy dose of Rhamondre Stevenson can also be expected in Henderson's absence, plus a mixing in of Corey Kiner.
The Pats are banged up, but they face an exploitable Miami defense that ranks 25th in points allowed.
It's important they still find ways to capitalize and win. They're coming off a loss and, sitting at 4-3, want to avoid falling any farther behind the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (5-1).
New England squares off against Miami at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.