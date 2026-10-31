Patriots rule out A.J. Brown (ankle/knee), TreVeyon Henderson (illness) for Sunday vs. Dolphins

Not long after he returned from injured reserve, the New England Patriots will again be without wide receiver A.J. Brown on Sunday.

Brown has been downgraded to out for New England's game against the Miami Dolphins, the team announced Saturday.

The 29-year-old wideout missed four games previously with a high ankle sprain, and although the ankle ailment is still included on the injury report, the reason Brown missed the past two days of practices was due to a knee issue flaring up, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Brown received a questionable designation on Friday, but it was determined on Saturday that he'd be unable to go, meaning he'll have appeared in three of New England's first eight games after coming to Foxborough via offseason trade from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) and offensive tackle Marcus Bryant, who practiced in full all week with an ankle injury, were also both ruled out.