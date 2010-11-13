Patriots rule out RB Taylor, three others vs. Steelers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots running back Fred Taylor has been ruled out of Sunday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of toe injuries to both feet.
Taylor already has missed five games this season.
The Patriots also said Saturday that guard Stephen Neal will join Taylor on the sideline because of a shoulder injury. Neal had started all eight games this season.
Safety Jarrad Page (calf) and nose tackle Myron Pryor (back) also will miss the game against the Steelers.
