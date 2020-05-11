Patriots' Robert Kraft donates SB LI ring to 'All-In Challenge'

Many of Robert Kraft's title-winning Patriots teams have gone all in in pursuit of their ultimate goal, and the owner is following suit to raise funds for those fighting a much greater battle.

Kraft is donating his Super Bowl LI ring to benefit the All-In Challenge, a fundraiser aimed to provide food to those in need, including children, elderly and those serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kraft chose the ring from Super Bowl LI because of what it represented: Patriots overcoming the greatest of odds to score an unlikely win on the grandest stage of all. With the world currently battling a pandemic, Kraft felt it was only right he offer up the ring that represented his team's sweetest triumph in an effort to help those in need.

"What could I do that would be special? I've been thinking about it for weeks," Kraft said in a video included with the official listing. "I finally thought about our experience in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. We were down 28-3 [in the third quarter] and had 99.6% [odds] to lose. And we came back, and we won.

"And I thought about what is going on at this time and wanted to give something of extreme value in support of our health care workers. So I thought it would be good to give this ring, our fifth Super Bowl win, because it showed how we came back."

Kraft put up his ring for auction with a starting bid of $75,000, and it has since exceeded $300,000 after 19 bids. The ring also includes a personal visit with Kraft in the team's trophy room at Gillette Stadium, and a flight on Kraft's private plane from anywhere in the continental U.S. to Boston to meet the owner and receive the ring.