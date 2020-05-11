Around the NFL

Monday, May 11, 2020 09:48 AM

Patriots' Robert Kraft donates SB LI ring to 'All-In Challenge'

Nick Shook

Many of Robert Kraft's title-winning Patriots teams have gone all in in pursuit of their ultimate goal, and the owner is following suit to raise funds for those fighting a much greater battle.

Kraft is donating his Super Bowl LI ring to benefit the All-In Challenge, a fundraiser aimed to provide food to those in need, including children, elderly and those serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kraft chose the ring from Super Bowl LI because of what it represented: Patriots overcoming the greatest of odds to score an unlikely win on the grandest stage of all. With the world currently battling a pandemic, Kraft felt it was only right he offer up the ring that represented his team's sweetest triumph in an effort to help those in need.

"What could I do that would be special? I've been thinking about it for weeks," Kraft said in a video included with the official listing. "I finally thought about our experience in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. We were down 28-3 [in the third quarter] and had 99.6% [odds] to lose. And we came back, and we won.

"And I thought about what is going on at this time and wanted to give something of extreme value in support of our health care workers. So I thought it would be good to give this ring, our fifth Super Bowl win, because it showed how we came back."

Kraft put up his ring for auction with a starting bid of $75,000, and it has since exceeded $300,000 after 19 bids. The ring also includes a personal visit with Kraft in the team's trophy room at Gillette Stadium, and a flight on Kraft's private plane from anywhere in the continental U.S. to Boston to meet the owner and receive the ring.

In an initiative launched by Fanatics executive chairman Michael Rubin, the All-In Challenge has raised over $38 million via over 715,000 individual donations and the involvement of more than 350 celebrities and athletes. Go to fanatics.com for more information on how to bid or donate.

