Patriots reveal rookie QB Mac Jones will wear No. 10 jersey

Published: Aug 12, 2021 at 01:24 PM
Mac Jones is graduating from the rookie club of jersey numbers.

After spending the entirety of his preseason rookie experience to this point wearing No. 50 -- a digit typically reserved for those protecting him and opponents pursuing him -- the first-round pick has officially been awarded the same number he wore at Alabama.

The Patriots announced jersey numbers for rookies via Twitter on Thursday:

The last New England quarterback to wear No. 10 was ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿, who was eventually shipped to San Francisco. Jones will hope to have a better fate than Garoppolo, who showed promise in New England but wasn't around long enough to replace Tom Brady before he was sent west to the 49ers, whom he led to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2019 season.

Jones is currently seated behind veteran starter Cam Newton, who figures to be New England's No. 1 quarterback while the rookie still learns the ropes. Before long, though, Jones will be expected to take the reins of the Patriots' offense. He'll be wearing a familiar number when that time comes.

