Patriots remain confident about deep playoff run in 2008

The other: The effects from the video taping scandal, which started on the opening day of the 2007 season, when a Patriots employee was caught taping New York Jets defensive signals from the sideline, continued well into the offseason. It didn't end until early June after Matt Walsh, the ex-Patriots video employee, disclosed nothing new to commissioner Roger Goodell, and Sen. Arlen Specter, without much support from his Congressional colleagues, decided he wouldn't go any further in his investigation.