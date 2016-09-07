Patriots release offensive lineman Josh Kline

On Tuesday, Patriots offensive lineman Josh Kline was reportedly part of a trade for Eagles defensive back Eric Rowe ... until he wasn't. ESPN suggested at one point the Eagles were even planning to deal Kline once he became Philadelphia's property.
But now, Kline is out of work entirely.
Godspeed to those trying to keep track of New England's offensive line at this point. The team already cut center Bryan Stork and seems to be tinkering with just about every position up front save for left and right tackle. Coach Bill Belichick has cross-trained and even substituted offensive linemen in the past, so perhaps it's not as big a deal as we're making it.
The news might actually be a blessing in disguise for Kline, who should find himself employed shortly. The demand for starting-caliber interior offensive linemen is still high this time of year and now Kline can weigh several different offers and opportunities before selecting which team he'd like to go to.