Patriots release former Packers DT Jerel Worthy

Jerel Worthy's sojourn in New England didn't last long.

The Patriots on Saturday released the former Packers defensive tackle less than three weeks after offering a conditional late-round draft pick to Green Bay to acquire him. New England gave up nothing in the swap.

Worthy was battling for a role behind Vince Wilfork and first-rounder Dominique Easley. Playing just 14 snaps last season on the heels of his 2012 ACL tear, it's fair to wonder if Worthy's career is over. The No. 51 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft has just four starts over two seasons.

The Patriots also released second-year wideout Josh Boyce.

A fourth-round pick in 2013, Boyce is a candidate for the practice squad after failing to outplay Kenbrell Thompkins or Brian Tyms this summer. We wouldn't be shocked, though, if another club snatches up this young pass-catcher with 4.38 speed.

You can track all the cuts as NFL teams reduce their rosters to 53 right here.

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" hands out the first annual Preseason Awards and predicts the major winners of the regular-season awards.

