Patriots reduce seating capacity to 20 percent for 2020 season

While it is yet to be determined if fans can attend games this NFL season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Patriots announced Tuesday their preliminary protocols for Gillette Stadium, which includes an expectation of hosting about 20 percent of its capacity.

Gillette Stadium holds a capacity of 65,878, and 20 percent of that is 13,175.

The announcement is pending state and local approval, but should fans be allowed in the stands this season, the Patriots laid out additional guidelines for the 2020 season in regards to safety measures and ticketing.

Attendees will be asked to maintain physical distancing of at least six feet from other parties, face coverings will be required at all times inside the stadium, and the first eight rows of Gillette Stadium will not be used.

Tickets will be arranged in blocks of ten seats or less. Patriots Putnam Club and season ticket members will have the first opportunity to purchase individual game tickets, and the remaining inventory will go on sale to the general public once that process is complete. Walk-up sales at the ticket office will be suspended and the tickets themselves will only be available on mobile. Parking will be free of charge for all 2020 home games.