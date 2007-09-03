Patriots re-sign TE Rivers; claim LB Herron off waivers

Published: Sep 03, 2007 at 05:30 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots re-signed tight end Marcellus Rivers and claimed rookie linebacker David Herron off waivers Monday.

The team also signed seven players to the practice squad: wide receivers Bam Childress and C.J. Jones, fullback Kyle Eckel, linebacker Corey Mays, tackle Clint Oldenburg, defensive lineman Santonio Thomas and tight end Jason Rader.

Rivers, in his sixth year, had been released Saturday by the Patriots. He played previously with the Giants and Texans. He has played in 75 NFL games over five seasons.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Rivers was signed as an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma State by the Giants in 2001. He has 51 career receptions for 395 yards and four touchdowns.

