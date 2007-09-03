Patriots re-sign TE Rivers; claim LB Herron off waivers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots re-signed tight end Marcellus Rivers and claimed rookie linebacker David Herron off waivers Monday.
The team also signed seven players to the practice squad: wide receivers Bam Childress and C.J. Jones, fullback Kyle Eckel, linebacker Corey Mays, tackle Clint Oldenburg, defensive lineman Santonio Thomas and tight end Jason Rader.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Rivers was signed as an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma State by the Giants in 2001. He has 51 career receptions for 395 yards and four touchdowns.
