Patriots re-sign Bruschi, two others; release Kyle Brady

Published: Feb 29, 2008 at 10:53 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots re-signed linebacker Tedy Bruschi on Friday, also agreed to deals with long snapper Lonie Paxton and wide receiver Kelley Washington and released tight end Kyle Brady.

Bruschi will enter his 13th season with the Patriots next season since being selected in the third round of the 1996 draft. He led the team in tackles the last two seasons, and for his career has 1,063 tackles, 30.5 sacks and 12 interceptions.

Lonie Paxton will enter his ninth season in New England since signing as a rookie free agent out of Sacramento State in 2000. Washington was signed by the Patriots last March and played a key role on special teams last season.

Brady, a 13-year veteran, caught nine passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns last season after being signed by New England last March.

