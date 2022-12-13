Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson exits Monday night vs. Cardinals with ankle injury

Rhamondre Stevenson's stellar second season hit a speed bump on Monday night.

Stevenson suffered an ankle injury in the New England Patriots' tilt against the Arizona Cardinals and was ruled out in the second half.

The Patriots' leading rusher injured his ankle in the first half and drew a questionable designation, but returned to the game briefly. He later walked to the locker room on his own power ahead of halftime and his night was over not long after that.

A 2021 fourth-round pick, Stevenson showed promise as a rookie with 606 yards rushing and five touchdown in 12 games. Through 12 games this season, he'd already surpassed his yardage total from last year with 734 yards. On Monday, Stevenson had five touches for just 10 yards.