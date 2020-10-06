NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Patriots RB James White 'still trying to process everything' after tragic death of father

Published: Oct 06, 2020 at 10:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

A tough year has become especially difficult for James White, who returned to action Monday night with a heavy heart.

White had been away from football since he lost his father, Tyrone, in a tragic car accident on Sept. 20 that also hospitalized his mother, Lisa. White rejoined the Patriots in the week leading to Monday night's contest with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He carried the ball three times, gaining 21 yards, and caught seven passes for 38 yards in the 26-10 loss to Kansas City, but little of what White discussed afterward had to do with the game. Understandably, White instead reflected on his father's influence on his life, and how he is already missed.

"I mean, he meant a whole lot," White said of his father. "He's one of the biggest reasons why I played football. Being a little kid, seeing my brother play, knowing that my dad played football, it kind of motivated me to go out there and play football. My dad, he was a coach for me growing up. Obviously, it's not always fun having your dad be your coach, but he pushed me, made me who I am today.

"I missed getting that text he would usually send me on Saturday nights before games, just a simple text he would send to get me prepared for the games. I kind of looked back at the last text I got Saturday before the Seahawks game to kind of reminisce on that. He meant everything for me."

The accident that claimed his father's life happened on the eve of New England's Week 2 game against Seattle, forcing White to return home amid the ongoing pandemic that has already added an unexpected stressor to his personal life. With his wife pregnant, White said Monday he wasn't exactly comfortable with traveling, but knew it was necessary because of the tragedy.

With the pain of the loss of his father still fresh, White found some solace in returning to his team as his mother's health improves.

"It was extremely tough for me. My mind still really can't wrap itself around everything. I'm still trying to process everything," he said. "What's gotten me through is my family, seeing my mom continue to recover, being around my wife and my son, and my teammates; them kind of uplifting me. It's a familylike atmosphere in the locker room. Being in the locker room kind of keeps my mind at ease."

Though the Patriots fell Monday, hopefully football can continue to be a place of refuge for White as he processes the pain of his loss and begins the healing process. He'll have the support of the entire NFL community behind him.

Related Content

news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 5

An MRI confirmed Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard tore his Achilles tendon, Ian Rapoport reported.  Here are other injury and roster news we're tracking on Tuesday.
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick will start for Dolphins vs. 49ers

Brian Flores has checked the tape, and he's sticking with what he knows for Week 5. A day after telling reporters he would "presume" ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ would be the Dolphins' starter this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers, Flores' staff made it official. 
news

Titans have zero positive COVID-19 tests for second straight day

The Tennessee Titans are moving closer to being able to reopen after an outbreak of COVID-19 shut them down. For the second straight day there have been no positive tests.
news

Packers TE Robert Tonyan introduces himself to NFL with 3-touchdown outburst

Packers tight end ﻿Robert Tonyan﻿ has been in the NFL since 2017, but Monday night was his official introduction to the football world.
news

Chiefs, Patriots conclude very 'different' week on Monday night

After positive COVID-19 tests from Patriots QB Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta'amu, the Chiefs-Patriots game scheduled for Sunday was postponed until Monday. "It's different, but we're expecting different this year," K.C. coach Andy Reid said of preparations. 
news

Falcons WR Julio Jones aggravates hamstring injury in loss to Packers

After being considered questionable entering "Monday Night Football," Julio Jones did not return for the second half after aggravating his previous hamstring injury.
news

What we learned from Chiefs, Packers wins on Monday 

The Kansas City Chiefs improved to 4-0 with a defeat of the New England Patriots that ended an arduous week for both. 
news

Week 4 Monday night inactives: New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs; Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers

The official inactive players for Monday night's games between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers
news

NFL stresses new COVID-19 protocols in memo; violations causing schedule adjustments could result in forfeiture of games

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a memo to all 32 teams Monday detailing new COVID-19 protocols, stressing that "compliance is mandatory."
news

Texans fire Bill O'Brien as general manager, head coach

The Bill O'Brien era has ended in Houston. Following an 0-4 start, the Texans have fired general manager and head coach Bill O'Brien, Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Brian Flores: 'I would presume' Ryan Fitzpatrick will be Dolphins' starter in Week 5

Ryan Fitzpatrick could not get the Dolphins a win against the Seahawks on Sunday. Coach Brian Flores had to answer questions on whether or not it was time for rookie Tua Tagovailoa to start.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL