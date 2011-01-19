Patriots, Ravens need to take hard look at shortcomings

The Ravens are in the same situation once again -- they have to repair their offense. And they must repair their offense in every dimension. Offensive coordinator Cam Cameron must examine his offense, his play-calls and his game-planning. In fairness to Cameron, he was limited by not having any explosive skill players and lacking a physical offensive line. The problems in Baltimore run deeper than just the players, however. Cameron must become divergent in his thought process and redesign his offense. He must take a hard look at everything he has done and be willing to change.