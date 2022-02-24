Patriots QB Mac Jones focused on 'ways to be a better quarterback' in second season

Mac Jones enjoyed a successful rookie season, outperforming the rest of his draft class as the New England Patriots returned to the playoffs. But the quarterback, who is sticking around Foxborough this offseason, isn't resting on his laurels.

"I want to be back close to home in New England in the offseason because we obviously have our place there," Jones said in a recent video posted by the team's website. "Just figuring out ways to be a better quarterback and then do whatever we can to put more points up on the board so we can win more games."

Jones was added to the Pro Bowl roster after completing 67.6% of his passes with 22 TDs and 13 INTs. The 23-year-old described his rookie season as the "longest year" and noted he plans to work on getting stronger and improving his pocket mechanics.

"This offseason will be a big, big part of it, just getting stronger and cleaning up on my diet and all that," Jones said, via Mass Live. "So there's a lot that's gonna go into it before next season even starts. That's the important part, attacking that, and then hopefully a lot of big changes will come, with whether it's mechanics or the playbook. I have a lot of time now to kind of digest everything and kind of take it over, how I want to do it."

The Patriots enter the offseason needing to boost the receiver room to aid the franchise quarterback, but Jones is focused on how he can personally improve on and off the field to make a Year 2 leap.

"I like ice cream too much, like a lot of people," Jones quipped. "Just limit it and then try and eat healthy, like we do at the Patriots, every day that give us great food. I just got to talk to Ted (Harper), our nutritionist, and make sure we're on the same page."