Around the NFL

Patriots QB Mac Jones focused on 'ways to be a better quarterback' in second season

Published: Feb 24, 2022 at 08:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Mac Jones enjoyed a successful rookie season, outperforming the rest of his draft class as the New England Patriots returned to the playoffs. But the quarterback, who is sticking around Foxborough this offseason, isn't resting on his laurels.

"I want to be back close to home in New England in the offseason because we obviously have our place there," Jones said in a recent video posted by the team's website. "Just figuring out ways to be a better quarterback and then do whatever we can to put more points up on the board so we can win more games."

Jones was added to the Pro Bowl roster after completing 67.6% of his passes with 22 TDs and 13 INTs. The 23-year-old described his rookie season as the "longest year" and noted he plans to work on getting stronger and improving his pocket mechanics.

"This offseason will be a big, big part of it, just getting stronger and cleaning up on my diet and all that," Jones said, via Mass Live. "So there's a lot that's gonna go into it before next season even starts. That's the important part, attacking that, and then hopefully a lot of big changes will come, with whether it's mechanics or the playbook. I have a lot of time now to kind of digest everything and kind of take it over, how I want to do it."

The Patriots enter the offseason needing to boost the receiver room to aid the franchise quarterback, but Jones is focused on how he can personally improve on and off the field to make a Year 2 leap.

"I like ice cream too much, like a lot of people," Jones quipped. "Just limit it and then try and eat healthy, like we do at the Patriots, every day that give us great food. I just got to talk to Ted (Harper), our nutritionist, and make sure we're on the same page."

Perhaps Tom Brady can share his recipe for avocado ice cream.

Related Content

news

Kenny Moore with Colts at Pro Bowl: 'Why are we here?'

The Colts' 2021 campaign was defined by a late-season collapse that saw them miss the postseason following a 26-11 loss in Week 18 to the three-win Jaguars.
news

Dolphins to 'tailor' offense around QB Tua Tagovailoa's strengths

The commitment to Tua Tagovailoa extends to molding the entire offense around what best suits the former No. 5 overall pick, according to new quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell.
news

Rams OL Andrew Whitworth 'leaning towards' retiring, waiting 'couple of weeks' to make final decision

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth continues to mull his future and though he's leaning toward retirement, he'll take "another couple of weeks" to make his decision. 
news

Saints promote Ryan Nielsen, Kris Richard to co-defensive coordinator 

The New Orleans Saints continue to promote from within, as they've promoted secondary coach Kris Richard and assistant head coach/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen to co-defensive coordinators. 
news

Bengals safety Jessie Bates hopes to sign long-term deal, avoid tag: 'You only get one shot at this'

Decisions must be made between Jessie Bates and the Bengals in the coming weeks, with the fourth-year safety eligible for the franchise tag or free agency. After breaking out in 2020 and taking a star turn in the 2021 playoffs, Bates wants to re-sign with Cincinnati but avoid playing under the tag.
news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers domino 'has to fall' before we go down other avenues

Everything in Green Bay this offseason hinges on Aaron Rodgers' decision. A fact that Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst conceded when talking to reporters Wednesday.
news

Tom Brady to produce, act in Super Bowl LI road trip comedy with Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin

Tom Brady produced one hell of an NFL career before announcing his retirement this offseason. Now the legendary quarterback will focus on producing another form of entertainment.
news

Ron Rivera believes Commanders are 'viable option for a lot' of quarterbacks in 2022

After failing to get even one full game out of ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ and being forced to hand the rest of the season to ﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿, Commanders HC Ron Rivera is not about to sign up for the same outcome. He also thinks Washington might be an attractive destination for a quality passer.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Feb. 23

﻿Siran Neal﻿ has grown into a special teams ace for the Buffalo Bills. He's now being paid like one, too. The Bills agreed to terms with Neal on a three-year deal worth a maximum value of $10.9 million, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report. 
news

Packers restructure Kenny Clark's contract, clear $10.8 million of cap space

The Green Bay Packers began chiseling away this week at their salary cap mountain. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday the Packers restructured the contract of nose tackle ﻿Kenny Clark﻿.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. announces successful knee surgery, birth of his child

It's been quite a month for ﻿Odell Beckham﻿. The Los Angeles Rams receiver won a Super Bowl, saw the birth of his child and underwent knee surgery.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW