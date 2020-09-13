Around the NFL

Patriots QB Cam Newton downplays end-of-game scuffle with Dolphins 

Published: Sep 13, 2020 at 06:33 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

After Cam Newton's calmest motion of the day, things got intense between him and Miami.

In what was his first foray into the longstanding rivalry between the Patriots and Dolphins, Newton found himself in a postgame scuffle upon kneeling to end the game. He could be seen jawing at the Dolphins as several of them approached him near the line of scrimmage. New England's new quarterback appeared to receive a slight shove from former Pats linebacker Kyle Van Noy before another player tugged at his chest pads.

Newton told reporters afterward the Dolphins were attempting to snatch his chain following New England's 21-11 win Sunday.

"I still got my chain. I got two of 'em," Newton said. "They were reaching for my chain, though. They were reaching for my chain. And I think that kind of got up under my skin. But yeah, through it all, man, listen -- I don't want nothing to be taken away from a great team game that we did have. And I don't want to be selfish to kind of focus or dwell on that. I think for us as a team, or me personally -- a lot of tempers can flare. And I was just teasing with Coach [Bill Belichick], just letting him know that the College Park almost came out in me. Yet through it all, man, it was all fun and games. And it was expected."

Newton downplayed the entire sequence, which included a heated moment with Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

"It wasn't nothing. It was a competitive game -- on both sides," Newton explained. "You just have to realize who you're talking to, and just keep everything in the game. I realized I was talking to a person that's known for doing splits. So it wasn't characteristic of myself to keep going back and forth. But at the end of the day, it's football. And for me, no matter who it is, I play with a competitive edge and I expect the other team to have a competitive edge. And at the end of the day, anything outside of that, it's just all about respect. I don't disrespect nobody, and I wouldn't want anybody to disrespect me. But yet at the end of the day, we got the thing that was most valuable today, and that's the win."

The Patriots earned that with Newton completing 15 of 19 passes for 155 yards and rushing 15 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns in his New England debut. The 15 carries were the second most of his career, leading the Pats' 200-yard effort on the ground.

Newton will face a more familiar opponent next week in the Seattle Seahawks.

Related Content

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Minneapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
news

No fans for Aaron Rodgers was 'one of the strangest experiences I've had in the NFL'

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in peak form on Sunday in Green Bay's 43-34 win over the Vikings, but it was still a very strange setting for the veteran playing in front of no fans. 
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his rushing touchdown against the Miami Dolphins with teammates in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
news

What we learned from Sunday's Week 1 early games

Cam Newton carried the Patriots to a victory in his New England debut and made a little history on the way; Gardner Minshew continued the mania as the Jaguars upset the Colts; and Ron Rivera's Washington debut was a victorious one. 
Colts fear RB Marlon Mack suffered a torn Achilles
news

Colts fear RB Marlon Mack suffered a torn Achilles

Marlon Mack might have suffered a season-ending injury. The Colts fear their starting running back has a torn Achilles, sources tell Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo. 
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr., is seen at the Lions NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
news

Lions LB Collins ejected vs. Bears after making contact with referee

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins was ejected from Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears for unsportsmanlike conduct after making contact with a referee.
Zach Ertz, Howie Roseman got into heated argument after Eagles practice this week
news

Zach Ertz, Howie Roseman got into heated argument after Eagles practice this week

Tensions between Zach Ertz and the Philadelphia Eagles seem to be on the rise, putting more uncertainty on the tight end's future in Philly.
Sep 13, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (26) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
news

Notable injuries from Sunday's Week 1 games

New York Jets RB Le'Veon Bell did not return versus the Bills after suffering a hamstring injury. Here are the other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Sunday.
Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 1 NFL games
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 1 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
All players, coaches pass COVID-19 tests ahead of Week 1
news

All players, coaches pass COVID-19 tests ahead of Week 1

All players and coaches have passed their COVID-19 tests from Saturday morning and should be good to go for Sunday, pending the stadium health checks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Injury roundup: Bucs' Mike Evans expected to play vs. Saints
news

Injury roundup: Bucs' Mike Evans expected to play vs. Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is likely to play in Week 1 vs. the Saints barring a setback, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs the ball during the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
news

49ers place WR Deebo Samuel (foot) on injured reserve

The 49ers placed Deebo Samuel on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced. Samuel is dealing with a Jones fracture he suffered in June. 
Eagles RB Miles Sanders (hamstring) out for opener vs. WAS
news

Eagles RB Miles Sanders (hamstring) out for opener vs. WAS

Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders is out for Sunday's season opener against the host Washington Football Team due to a hamstring injury. 
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) celebrates his one-yard touchdown run in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL