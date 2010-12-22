Patriots QB Brady, linemen Connolly, Wright sit out practice

Published: Dec 22, 2010 at 07:58 AM

BOSTON -- Tom Brady is suffering from the flu and skipped Wednesday's practice with the New England Patriots.

Blog: Accounting for Connolly

Should the Bills avoid kicking the ball to new return threat Dan Connolly in Week 16? The strategy got a chuckle out of Bills head coach

Chan Gailey. More ...

» More:Connolly's big return

The NFL's top-rated quarterback also was listed on the practice report with right shoulder and foot injuries, as he had been the last six games, all Patriots victories in which Brady played.

Dan Connolly missed the practice with a concussion three days after his 71-yard kickoff return against the Green Bay Packers, believed to be the longest by an NFL offensive lineman.

According to STATS LLC, it was the longest since 1976, when the league began keeping complete records. Earlier Wednesday, Connolly became the second offensive lineman ever to be honored as the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the NFL.

Defensive linemen Mike Wright also missed practice with a concussion.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

