Patriots QB Brady engages Ravens LB Suggs in war of words

Tom Brady spoke with WEEI-AM on Monday and responded to comments by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs, who told reporters that the New England Patriots quarterback "better hope he don't see us again" following Sunday's game.
"He had his chance. Maybe if he gets another chance, he can try to back those words up. But he had a chance yesterday," Brady said on the Boston radio station's "The Dennis & Callahan Show," one day after the Patriots' 23-20 overtime victory. "You know, we've played (those) guys a lot, and they've beat us one time in all the times that I've played them. They talk a lot for beating us once in nine years."
New England is 6-0 against Baltimore during the regular season. That one Ravens victory came in last season's AFC Wild Card Game at Gillette Stadium.
Brady, who confronted Suggs during the fourth quarter following a completion, said he was "pretty pissed off all day" at penalties and the flow of the game. Brady denied Suggs' accusation that he called the linebacker "Sizzle."
Patriots wide receiver Deion Branch, acquired Oct. 11 in a swap with the Seattle Seahawksfollowing the Randy Moss trade, had nine receptions in his first game back with his former team. It was his finest regular-season game since he caught 13 passes against the San Diego Chargers as a rookie in 2002, after the Patriots drafted him in the second round.
Branch's nine catches matched Moss' total in his four games with New England this season.
"I've thrown thousands and thousands of footballs to him. ... He obviously still has all this physical ability, the same as when he left, and he really showed it yesterday," Brady said. "He came up big in a big game for us. It was pretty exciting for him to be as involved as he was. I don't (think he) thought he would be as involved as he was in the offense, but we found ways to get him the ball."
Brady was 27-of-44 passing for 292 yards and one touchdown against the Ravens. Brady has won 23 consecutive regular-season starts at Gillette Stadium, surpassing former Broncos quarterback John Elway for the second-longest regular-season home winning streak as a starting quarterback -- behind only Brett Favre's streak with the Green Bay Packers.
"It's hard to say," Brady said. "There's things that we did with Randy that we don't do with anybody else. And there's things that we do with other guys that we never did with Randy. So, I guess it's just not part of the plan.
"If Randy was there, the game plan may have been a little bit different. With him not there, we really cater to the things that our guys do well. Like I said, he's on another team now. I wish him all the luck in the world for a great season except when they play us. He's really found a different home. We've got to move on, too. And I think we did yesterday."
