Patriots put Seymour on PUP list

Published: Sep 01, 2007 at 01:01 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots activated tight end David Thomas off the PUP list today. They also announced the release of 21 players. In addition, the team placed defensive lineman Richard Seymour on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and placed rookie linebacker Oscar Lua on the reserve/injured list. The Patriots are in compliance with the NFL's regular-season roster limit.

The Patriots released RB Larry Anam, LB Chad Brown, WR Bam Childress, WR Chris Dunlap, G/C Mike Elgin, T Corey Hilliard, TE Brian Jones, WR C.J. Jones, WR Kelvin Kight, LB Corey Mays, TE Garrett Mills, DL Rashad Moore, G/C Gene Mruczkowski, T Clint Oldenburg, TE Marcellus Rivers, LB Justin Rogers, RB Quinton Smith, QB Vinny Testaverde, DL Santonio Thomas, CB Dante Wesley and DL Zach West.

