Patriots put center Koppen, DT Pryor on injured reserve

New England Patriots center Dan Koppen will be placed on injured reserve because of an ankle injury sustained against the Miami Dolphins, the Boston Globe reported Wednesday.
The Boston Herald also reports that defensive tackle Myron Pryor will join Koppen on the IR. Koppen injured his shoulder last Sunday against the San Diego Chargers.
The loss of Koppen, the team's starting center, certainly will be a blow to Tom Brady and the pass-heavy Patriots offense, though the unit has not appeared to miss a beat since Dan Connolly shifted over from right guard. New England scored 24 points in the second half against the Dolphins and then put up 35 in a win over the Chargers.
Pryor recorded a half sack against Miami, and there was no announced injury following Sunday's game against San Diego.