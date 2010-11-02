Patriots pulling off rare feat of winning while rebuilding

When it comes to big plays, the Patriots aren't impressive, but they make up for it in other ways. For example, they only have 79 plays over 10 yards; the league average is 90. They only have seven touchdowns from 10 or more yards away from the end zone; the league average is eight. The red zone is where New England is all business. The Patriots are second in red-zone scoring with 25 scores in 28 trips (seven rushing touchdowns, nine passing and nine field goal). Again, the short pass attack and the underrated run game come through.