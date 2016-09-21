Around the NFL

Patriots prepping Edelman for backup quarterback role

Published: Sep 21, 2016 at 03:25 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Julian Edelman: Backup quarterback.

That's a thing that could happen in an NFL game.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday the New England Patriots have done extensive preparation over the past few days to get the wide receiver ready as a backup QB. "It may happen," Rapoport added.

Jacoby Brissett is poised to start versus the Houston Texans on Thursday night after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a sprained AC joint in Week 2. 

Edelman famously played quarterback at Kent State before the Patriots snagged him in the seventh round in 2009 and turned the 5-foot-10 player into one of the most efficient wide receivers in the NFL. In three college seasons as a quarterback, Edelman completed 54.5 percent of his passes for 4,997 yards, 7.1 yards-per-attempt, 30 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.

Edelman threw a 51-yard touchdown pass in the Patriots' 2014 playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens. Suspended quarterback Tom Brady jokingly noted this week that Edelman is "batting 1.000" as an NFL passer.

With Garoppolo listed as limited in practice on Tuesday, there's a chance he's healthy enough to dress as the backup to Brissett.

With a short week, the Pats will hope to get enough out of Brissett versus the Texans on *Thursday Night Football. * Depending on how Brissett's start goes and Garoppolo's health progresses, Jimmy G could play Week 4. (Brady then will return in Week 5 to throw 55 TDs versus the Browns before leading the 14-2 Pats to another comfortably won AFC East title.)

Bill Belichick, however, isn't going to sit idly by and pray that Garoppolo is healthy enough to backup Brissett on Thursday. Instead of trying to get a weary-armed, aging vet up to speed quickly and take up a roster spot holding a clipboard, the Pats are prepping their best receiver to play quarterback if a disastrous injury strikes.

The Pats hope Edelman doesn't need to take a snap under center, but as always, Belichick is preparing for every eventuality.

