Patriots prepare for second look at 'Wildcat' offense

Published: Nov 17, 2008 at 06:06 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Patriots coach Bill Belichick is preparing his team for another look at the Dolphins' unusual "Wildcat" offense.

Anatomy of a Play

More on 'Wildcat':
» **Sabol: Is 'Wildcat' a fad?**
» **New wrinkle for 'Wildcat'**
» **Statistical analysis of 'Wildcat'**
» **The Arkansas roots of 'Wildcat'**
» **Sparano on Brown's effort on 62-yard TD**

Miami unveiled the tactic -- in which a running back takes a direct snap from the center -- in its 38-13 win over New England in the third week of the season.

The Patriots visit Miami on Sunday.

Belichick said Monday that even though the element of surprise is gone, it's still a difficult offense to stop. Belichick said the Dolphins add new wrinkles to their Wildcat plays each week.

"They have pretty much changed something every week. They do something different off of it each week," Belichick said. "(They) either change the formation (or) add a play or two. They run it out of different personnel groups so they have done a great job of changing it up, making it hard to defend, getting the ball to players who can make plays: (Patrick) Cobbs, (Ricky) Williams, (Ronnie) Brown, (and have) thrown a few passes off it. They have done a great job."

Both teams are 6-4 and tied for second in the AFC East, one game behind the New York Jets. A Patriots loss would leave them 0-2 against the Dolphins and at a disadvantage in the first tiebreaker for a playoff spot -- head-to-head record.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders safety Roderic Teamer arrested on DUI charge, inactive vs. Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders reserve safety Roderic Teamer was arrested Saturday night on charges of driving under the influence and speeding, both misdemeanors, and was ruled out for Sunday's home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby (knee) officially active vs. Chiefs 

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is expected to play in Las Vegas' Week 12 game versus the Kansas City Chiefs despite being considered doubtful with a knee injury.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 12 Sunday.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bears-Vikings on Monday night

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down four things to watch for when the Chicago Bears face the Minnesota Vikings on "Monday Night Football."