Patriots pound sloppy, listless Jets

Published: Nov 22, 2012 at 03:59 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score as the New England Patriots embarrassed the New York Jets with a 35-point second quarter in a 49-19 victory Thursday night.

After a scoreless opening quarter, the Patriots (8-3) went on a touchdown spree while taking advantage of several mistakes by the hapless Jets (4-7). New England scored four touchdowns in just over 6 minutes -- including three in a 52-second span.

Julian Edelman returned a fumble for a touchdown and caught a 56-yard pass for a score before leaving with a head injury. Shane Vereen caught an 83-yard scoring pass, Steve Gregory had a 32-yard fumble return for a TD, Stevan Ridley had a 9-yard run and Wes Welker had a 3-yard scoring grab that helped make Bill Belichick the eighth NFL coach with 200 career victories, including the playoffs.

