Patriots pound sloppy, listless Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score as the New England Patriots embarrassed the New York Jets with a 35-point second quarter in a 49-19 victory Thursday night.
Julian Edelman returned a fumble for a touchdown and caught a 56-yard pass for a score before leaving with a head injury. Shane Vereen caught an 83-yard scoring pass, Steve Gregory had a 32-yard fumble return for a TD, Stevan Ridley had a 9-yard run and Wes Welker had a 3-yard scoring grab that helped make Bill Belichick the eighth NFL coach with 200 career victories, including the playoffs.
