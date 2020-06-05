Around the NFL

Friday, Jun 05, 2020 12:59 PM

Patriots pledge $1M toward local grassroots organizations

Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The New England Patriots have become the latest franchise to take action in the fight for permanent and significant change in the United States.

The Kraft family is pledging $1 million in the form of 10 monthly donations of $100,000 to local grassroots organizations "that are fighting for equity, working to end systemic racism and create meaningful change in our community," according to a Twitter announcement from the team.

"Change always begins with listening and learning," the team stated in the video. "These organizations will be invited to speak to our executive staff and senior management across the Kraft Group businesses so we can learn about their work and continue to grow in knowledge and awareness, especially among those in leadership positions.

"Our eyes, ears and hearts are open."

The grassroots organizations receiving the monthly donations will be chosen in collaboration with Patriots players, according to the announcement.

The Patriots joined efforts made across the league in the wake of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers and the nationwide protests that followed. As the protests have proven, the time is now to act toward making a better future for this nation.

