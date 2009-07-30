Patriots pleased to have QB Brady slinging passes on the practice field

"Playing these guys a few times here in the playoffs, you look over and you're like, 'Ah, we can go and beat that team. What do they do that we can't do? We can go and win this game,' " Taylor said. "And when you get here, you see his passion, you see the way he studies, you see how demanding he is of his players and the leadership, and right in front of you, it just jumps out, and you see why he's a proven winner."