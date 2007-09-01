Patriots place Seymour on PUP list, cut Testaverde

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots activated tight end David Thomas off the physically unable to perform list and released 21 players Saturday, including quarterback Vinny Testaverde, who at 43 would have been entering his 21st season in the NFL.
New England also placed defensive lineman Richard Seymour on the physically unable list. He is out for a minimum of six weeks.
Rookie linebacker Oscar Lua was placed on injured reserve.
Other players cut were: defensive back Larry Anam; linebackers Chad Brown, Corey Mays and Justin Rogers; wide receivers Bam Childress, Chris Dunlap, Kelvin Kight and C.J. Jones; offensive linemen Mike Elgin and Gene Mruczkowski; tackles Corey Hilliard and Clint Oldenburg; tight ends Brian Jones, Garrett Mills and Marcellus Rivers; defensive linemen Rashad Moore, Santonio Thomas and Zach West; running back Quinton Smith; and cornerback Dante Wesley.
