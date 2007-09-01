Patriots place Seymour on PUP list, cut Testaverde

Published: Sep 01, 2007 at 05:43 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots activated tight end David Thomas off the physically unable to perform list and released 21 players Saturday, including quarterback Vinny Testaverde, who at 43 would have been entering his 21st season in the NFL.

New England also placed defensive lineman Richard Seymour on the physically unable list. He is out for a minimum of six weeks.

Related news:
» Cuts roundup

Rookie linebacker Oscar Lua was placed on injured reserve.

Other players cut were: defensive back Larry Anam; linebackers Chad Brown, Corey Mays and Justin Rogers; wide receivers Bam Childress, Chris Dunlap, Kelvin Kight and C.J. Jones; offensive linemen Mike Elgin and Gene Mruczkowski; tackles Corey Hilliard and Clint Oldenburg; tight ends Brian Jones, Garrett Mills and Marcellus Rivers; defensive linemen Rashad Moore, Santonio Thomas and Zach West; running back Quinton Smith; and cornerback Dante Wesley.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields has 'plenty of confidence' in WR corps to 'get the job done'

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is entering a pivotal second season of development and is confident in the weapons around him despite a lack of big-name wide receivers.

news

DE Jadeveon Clowney on chasing the Super Bowl in return to Browns: 'I feel like we've got a shot'

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is excited for the familiarity that comes from returning to a team, and he believes Cleveland has a shot at a championship after it improved on both sides of the ball.

news

Ravens working to revamp secondary after lackluster 2021 season

The Ravens have been known for producing defenses ranked in the top 10 on a consistent basis, but after ranking 19th overall in defense and giving up a league-worst 4,742 passing yards last season, Baltimore is ready to get back to business.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW