Patriots place eight on PUP list

Published: Jul 25, 2007 at 05:38 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Patriots have placed eight players on the physically- unable-to-perform list. They'll be on the sidelines when the team holds its first training camp workout on Friday.

The eight include five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Richard Seymour and veteran wide receiver Troy Brown. Both are recovering from knee injuries.

Also on the so-called "PUP" list are tight end David Thomas, wide receivers Chad Jackson and Kelley Washington, defensive backs Eddie Jackson and Mel Mitchell and rookie running back Justice Hairston.

Thomas broke his foot in the offseason while Chad Jackson is still recovering from a torn A-C-L he suffered in the A-F-C championship game.

Players can come off the PUP list at any time during training camp, but if they're still on the list at the end of camp they must sit out at least six regular-season games.

One player notably absent from the list is second-year running back Laurence Maroney, who had offseason shoulder surgery and was limited in mini-camp last month.

