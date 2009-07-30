Patriots place DE Warren on physically unable to perform list

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots defensive end Ty Warren is starting training camp on the active physically unable to perform list.
Other Patriots players on the list announced Thursday are linebacker Shawn Crable, offensive linemen Mark LeVoir and Rich Ohrnberger and defensive lineman Darryl Richard. The team also put cornerback Shawn Springs and wide receiver Brandon Tate on the active non-football injury list.
Warren, a starter for the last five of his six seasons with the Patriots, missed three games last season because of a groin injury. He had groin and knee operations during the offseason.
Crable, a third-round draft pick out of Michigan last year, didn't play as a rookie and spent the last eight games on injured reserve with a shin problem.
Players on the active PUP list can return during training camp when the team decides they're ready.
