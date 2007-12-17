Patriots' perfect record is anything but a mistake

Published: Dec 17, 2007 at 09:19 AM

Hard hats were not required to build these New England Patriots so much as fine scouting and shrewd thinking.

Take a look at one move, that led to another move, that led to New England's assault on history.

Last season, New England traded disgruntled wide receiver Deion Branch to the Seattle Seahawks for a first-round pick that produced the difference between a great team and a potential all-time team.

With their extra first-round pick, the Patriots were freed to trade the other one to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2008 first-round pick and a 2007 fourth-round pick. The Patriots then dealt that fourth-round pick to Oakland for wide receiver Randy Moss, the equivalent of a first-round pick –- still leaving them with an extra potential top 10 pick in 2008.

That is not the pursuit of perfection. That is the achievement of it. But then, some of the moves the Patriots already had made proved perfect.

Their building blueprints uncovered bluechips every way possible. They chose quarterback Tom Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 draft, left tackle Matt Light in the second round of the 2001 draft, cornerback Asante Samuel in the fourth round and center Dan Koppen in the fifth round of the 2003 draft.

Free agency provided other buried treasures. New England signed former Pittsburgh linebacker Mike Vrabel in 2001 when no one wanted him, safety Rodney Harrison after San Diego gave up on him in 2003, and linebacker Junior Seau after he retired in 2006.

Of these perfect Patriots, 25 were drafted, 15 were unrestricted free agents, 10 were first-year or rookie free agents, and three arrived via trades, including Wes Welker, who could catch more passes this season than any receiver in the league.

Of course the Patriots have enjoyed their share of luck –- and not just in Baltimore two Monday nights ago.

Back in 2000, the Patriots drafted six players before using their sixth-round pick and 199th selection on Brady. They were so underwhelmed about Brady that New England had an earlier sixth-round pick, the 187th overall selection, that it used on Virginia cornerback Antwan Harris.

So New England's decisions, though better than most, have not not always been perfect.

But its record is.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Sean McVay's recalls reaction to 49ers' McCaffrey trade: 'Oh, (expletive). They're getting another great player?'

Rams coach Sean McVay reacts to last week's trade of Christian McCaffrey to the rival San Francisco 49ers ahead of their Week 8 matchup.

news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys hit top five; Packers' plunge continues into bottom half of league

In this edition of the Power Rankings, Dan Hanzus has a brand new team in the top five. Meanwhile, the Packers continue to plunge into the bottom half of the league. Check out the full pecking order, 1-32.

news

Bill Belichick on some Patriots players unaware of planned QB rotation vs. Bears: 'There was no lack of communication'

The Patriots Monday night's blowout loss to the Bears featured an early QB change of Bailey Zappe over Mac Jones, one that surprised the rest of the locker room.

news

Justin Fields' designed runs brought 'whole different element' to Bears offense in blowout over Patriots

The Chicago Bears used their mini-bye to rework the offensive game plan, and it paid off as quarterback Justin Fields led the rushing attack with 82 yards in a 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE