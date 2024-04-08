 Skip to main content
Panthers, Patriots, Seahawks, Titans open voluntary offseason program

Published: Apr 08, 2024 at 08:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Four clubs with new head coaches kick off Day 1 of their voluntary offseason program today.

The Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans all open Phase One of their offseason program on Monday.

The four teams join the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers, and Washington Commanders, which began their programs last week. The rest of the league -- 25 clubs -- starts on April 15.

The nine-week offseason program is strictly voluntary, outside of a one-week mandatory minicamp in June.

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program, with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only. Essentially, it's the getting-to-know-you portion of the school year.

For first-time head coaches Dave Canales, Jerod Mayo, Mike Macdonald, and Brian Callahan, their tenures kick off in earnest today.

