Patriots, Panthers among most well-rounded teams heading into 2016

The team with the most well-rounded roster isn't necessary the best team.

Even though New England's defense lost Chandler Jones, it added a nice component in Chris Long. The Patriots have enough veterans to jump-start a defense that was already good in 2015. When adding the coaching element to the pieces in place, I think the Patriots are one of the front-runners to get to Super Bowl LI, without question. My choice is Seattle. The Seahawks have talent in place at quarterback, linebacker, defensive back and in the special teams -- the areas you need quality in to win. That said, Seattle does have a couple big question marks at the moment.

The 'Hawks lost Russell Okung in free agency, so they have a hole to fill on the offensive line. But the team has a veteran O-line coach on staff, Tom Cable, who can fix that. Another big question mark is if Thomas Rawls can replace Marshawn Lynch full time at running back. Although the Jaguars have a young team, they are very well-rounded heading into the 2016 campaign. Bringing in Chris Ivory was a very smart move for this team. With Ivory and T.J. Yeldon splitting carries in the backfield, a productive ground game should take some of the pressure off Blake Bortles, which will hopefully cut down on turnovers. Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns are the brightest receiving duo in the league and give Bortles a lot of options in the passing game.