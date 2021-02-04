Patriots owner Robert Kraft 'rooting for Tom Brady' to win another Super Bowl

Robert Kraft is taking sides in Super Bowl LV.

The New England Patriots owner will be cheering for his former QB to win a seventh Lombardi Trophy when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I'm rooting for ﻿Tom Brady﻿," Kraft told CBS Sunday Morning in an interview that will air the day of the Super Bowl. "I'm so excited. We've had some great communications and he is such a special human being. We were privileged to have him here for two decades, and he's one of the finest human beings I've ever met.

"He knows how to lead, and I wish him well. I really hope he wins Sunday."

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Kraft would root for Brady. Of course, a clear distinction should be made between rooting for the QB to succeed and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as an organization, to defeat Patriots rival Kansas City.

Kraft has been Brady's biggest fan for the past two decades. That relationship didn't sour despite TB12 taking his 43-year-old talents to Tampa. Indeed, reports indicate it was Kraft who kept Brady in New England longer than perhaps longtime Patriots coach Bill Belichick wanted.