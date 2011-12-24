Patriots OT Light inactive after hurting ankle in warm-ups

Published: Dec 24, 2011 at 03:02 AM

New England Patriots offensive tackle Matt Light, who didn't appear on the team's injury report throughout the week, is inactive for Saturday's game against the Miami Dolphins after suffering an ankle injury during warm-ups, NFL Network's Albert Breer reported.

Pro Bowl left guard Logan Makins made his first career start at left tackle, while backup Donald Thomas started at left guard. The Patriots will try to protect quarterback Tom Brady without both starting tackles, as rookie Nate Solder started at right tackle for Sebastian Vollmer, who was deactivated because of a foot injury.

According to Breer, Light was checked out by Patriots trainers on the field during warmups and eventually left for the locker room with the team doctor and trainer. Light later was seen walking through the tunnel at Gillette Stadium and toward the parking lot while wearing shorts, Breer reported.

Light had been hampered by an ankle injury earlier in the season, and Breer reported the injury flared up on the lineman before the game.

Other notable Patriots inactives include safety Patrick Chung (foot) and linebacker Brandon Spikes (knee).

Wide receivers Wes Welker (knee) and Deion Branch (groin), guard Dan Connolly (groin), running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis (illness) and cornerback Kyle Arrington (foot) are active after being listed as questionable Friday.

Visit www.nfl.com/inactives to see inactive players in every Saturday game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Packers coach Matt LaFleur: David Bakhtiari sitting out of OTAs with goal of returning for training camp

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari remains sidelined as he rehabs from a knee operation. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Tuesday that the team is hopeful Bakhtiari is back on the field for training camp.

news

Bucs signing former Bears DT Akiem Hicks to one-year deal

The Buccaneers are signing former Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Next Woman Up: Hayley Elwood, Team Reporter for the Los Angeles Chargers

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Hayley Elwood discusses the importance of preparation, building relationships and finding joy in the daily work of being a reporter for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW