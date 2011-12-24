Patriots OT Light inactive after hurting ankle in warm-ups

New England Patriots offensive tackle Matt Light, who didn't appear on the team's injury report throughout the week, is inactive for Saturday's game against the Miami Dolphins after suffering an ankle injury during warm-ups, NFL Network's Albert Breer reported.
Pro Bowl left guard Logan Makins made his first career start at left tackle, while backup Donald Thomas started at left guard. The Patriots will try to protect quarterback Tom Brady without both starting tackles, as rookie Nate Solder started at right tackle for Sebastian Vollmer, who was deactivated because of a foot injury.
According to Breer, Light was checked out by Patriots trainers on the field during warmups and eventually left for the locker room with the team doctor and trainer. Light later was seen walking through the tunnel at Gillette Stadium and toward the parking lot while wearing shorts, Breer reported.
Light had been hampered by an ankle injury earlier in the season, and Breer reported the injury flared up on the lineman before the game.
Other notable Patriots inactives include safety Patrick Chung (foot) and linebacker Brandon Spikes (knee).
Wide receivers Wes Welker (knee) and Deion Branch (groin), guard Dan Connolly (groin), running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis (illness) and cornerback Kyle Arrington (foot) are active after being listed as questionable Friday.