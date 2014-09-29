Around the NFL

Patriots' offense struggles mightily in loss to Chiefs

Published: Sep 29, 2014 at 04:21 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Tom Brady and his offensive teammates have rendered the New England Patriots' offense unrecognizable. They are currently among the worst groups in football, and their defense joined the party on Monday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs deserve every ounce of credit for dismantling the Patriots 41-14 on Monday night. They flew around on defense, hurrying Brady and blanketing New England's slow receivers. The Chiefs' previously cautious offense put up 303 yards before intermission, the most allowed by Bill Belichick in the first half of his career.

After an ugly preseason and Week 1, the Chiefs have played 12 straight terrific quarters, out-gaining the Broncos in Denver, and putting up two convincing wins against AFC East competition. Jamaal Charles looks fully healthy again, scoring three times to go with 108 yards from scrimmage. Tight end Travis Kelce is the guyRob Gronkowski used to be. Tamba Hali had a great night rushing the passer. But this night will be remembered for how the Patriots were undressed.

New England has earned a playoff bye for four straight seasons, one of only three teams in NFL history to do so. But those squads were carried by dominant offenses, and this group was dead last in yards-per-play entering Monday despite playing mediocre competition. Those games were not played on national television, but this no show was seen by the entire country. (Including the rest of the AFC East, where 2-2 equals first place.)

The offensive line can't block and Belichick can't settle on a starting group. They debuted a new starting center (rookie Bryan Stork), a new starting guard (rookie Cameron Fleming), and then proceeded to bench both starting tackles at various points in the contest. Brady has had precious little time to throw all season, but he was also off target far too often Monday night.

The Patriots used to be a team built to make comebacks, but they have no explosive elements in their offense. Gronkowski is moving at half speed, and they didn't even activate second-year wide receivers Kenbrell Thompkins and Aaron Dobson. Brady started forcing passes and was not on the same page as his receivers.

With 10 minutes left in the game after Brady's second interception, Belichick put rookie Jimmy Garoppolo in the contest. He promptly led them to a touchdown drive. Chiefs cornerback Husain Abdullah, who picked off Brady, will not be remembered as the defender that inspired a quarterback change in New England like New York Jets linebacker Mo Lewis once did. Belichick laughed off a question about evaluating the quarterback position after the game. But Monday's game was a stark reminder that the Patriots' offense is a shell of its former self.

Belichick and Brady have made their careers from adjusting on the fly, and fixing this offense looks like their biggest challenge yet. Next up: The undefeated Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football. The nation gets to watch a once-great team try to solve a crisis in real time.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every game from Week 4 and picks the best player in the NFL. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL Now.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dak Prescott declines to divulge vaccination status: 'I don't necessarily think that's exactly important'

As teams continue to digest Thursday's NFLPA memo regarding unvaccinated players, Cowboys star Dak Prescott shared his thoughts on the matter amid intensifying discussions.
news

Cleveland Browns unveil 75th anniversary uniform

The Cleveland Browns are celebrating their 75th anniversary in style. The team unveiled a special-edition uniform Saturday morning through its mobile app that pays homage to different looks throughout franchise history.
news

Roundup: Browns sign first-round CB Greg Newsome, Broncos ink RB Javonte Williams

As rookies begin reporting to training camp, many of them are finally signing their first NFL contracts. The Browns locked up the remainder of their draft class Saturday, as first-round CB Greg Newsome II and third-round WR Anthony Schwartz put pen to paper.
news

Patriots co-OL coach Cole Popovich no longer on staff due to COVID-19 requirements

New England co-offensive line coach Cole Popovich is no longer on the Patriots coaching staff for reasons related to the league's COVID-19 requirements. 
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has 'buried' ankle injury, wants to play in preseason

The Dallas Cowboys have moved past 2020, and that includes ﻿Dak Prescott﻿. The QB completed his first two practices of training camp and said his ankle is "the last thing I'm thinking about."
news

Seahawks willing to make Jamal Adams NFL's highest-paid safety with new deal

The Broncos made Justin Simmons the highest-paid safety in the NFL earlier this offseason. Seattle's Jamal Adams should leapfrog him soon.
news

Davante Adams, Packers at odds after breaking off long-term extension talks

After months of negotiations, star wideout ﻿Davante Adams﻿ and Green Bay have broken off long-term extension talks with no current plans to resume them, Ian Rapoport reports. The two sides have found themselves in a bad place after the club's proposals did not involve Adams becoming the highest-paid wideout in the league.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas expected to miss start of 2021 season after undergoing ankle surgery

Michael Thomas' ankle injury from last year is still affecting him this year. The Saints star wideout is expected to miss the beginning of the 2021 season after undergoing surgery in June to repair ligaments in his ankle, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Michael Irvin says vaccine comments weren't political: 'I only care about a ring'

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin created a stir when he recently chastised non-vaccinated Dallas Cowboys players, saying they weren't doing everything they could to win a championship.
news

Ben Roethlisberger ready to tackle new offense, says arm feels 'fresher' this year

Last offseason, ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ was rehabbing from elbow surgery on his throwing arm. This year, the Pittsburgh Steelers QB is back to a normal routine, giving his arm more rest.
news

Fred Warner expects to blitz more under new 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

After becoming the NFL's highest-paid ILB, Fred Warner expects to bring a new element of his game under new 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.
news

Roundup: Ex-Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin signs one-year deal with Dolphins

Ex-Seahawks linebacker ﻿Shaquem Griffin﻿ is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW