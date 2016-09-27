Patriots OC Josh McDaniels: 'I love where I'm at'

"I love where I'm at," Patriots play-caller Josh McDaniels said Monday on WEEI-FM, via The Boston Herald. "I've said before that I think we all have aspirations to grow and get better and improve and potentially move up and what have you, and who knows. Maybe that day happens, maybe it doesn't, but I know this: I'm really thankful that I have the opportunity that I have to coach the players that we have here and to work underneath Bill and Robert and the Kraft family. It's a privilege here."